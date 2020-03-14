Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reported on Chinese mainland

14 March 2020, 12:25
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority said Saturday it received reports of 11 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 13 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Friday, Xinhua reports.

All of the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 17 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Friday, 1,430 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 410 to 3,610.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,824 by the end of Friday, including 12,094 patients who were still being treated, 65,541 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,189 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 115 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 10,879 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Friday, 2,174 people were discharged from medical observation.

Seven imported cases were reported on the mainland Friday. Among them, four were reported in Shanghai, two in Gansu Province and one in Beijing. By the end of Friday, 95 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

By the end of Friday, 137 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 50 in Taiwan including one death.

A total of 78 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 20 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.


