11 more villages quarantined in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 11 more villages were placed under quarantine in North Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread fears.

As of December 7 quarantine was imposed in 11 villages in five districts of North Kazakhstan region, the sanitary and epidemiological safety department of the region reports.

Yavlenka district centre was also put under quarantine today . Since October 9 Bulayevo district centre has been under quarantine.

On October 9 Petropavlovsk imposed restrictions. Five days ago strict restriction measures were in place in eight rural settlements.



