Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

11 more villages quarantined in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2020, 14:09
11 more villages quarantined in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 11 more villages were placed under quarantine in North Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread fears.

As of December 7 quarantine was imposed in 11 villages in five districts of North Kazakhstan region, the sanitary and epidemiological safety department of the region reports.

Yavlenka district centre was also put under quarantine today . Since October 9 Bulayevo district centre has been under quarantine.

On October 9 Petropavlovsk imposed restrictions. Five days ago strict restriction measures were in place in eight rural settlements.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously