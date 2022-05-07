Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 more tested positive for COVID-19, 107 recovered

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 May 2022, 11:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

6 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region bringing the country’s tally to 1,305,584.

107 people more beat COVID-19 last day. 8 of them in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Akmola region, 61 in Aktobe region, 37 in Karaganda region. As a result the number of recovered reached 1,291,359.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
