Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

11 killed from floods in Pakistan in 24 hours

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2022, 14:10
11 killed from floods in Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least 11 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Monday evening, all the deaths took place in the country's southern Sindh province which included at least eight children and two women, Xinhua reports.

Moreover, 5,279 houses were destroyed and 76 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,325 along with 12,703 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.

Additionally, 1,688,005 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 750,481 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.


Photo: Xinhua

Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study