Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    11 killed, 28 injured as tractor trolley falls off bridge in India's Uttar Pradesh

    16 April 2023, 13:15

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed and 28 others injured, some of them critically, after a tractor trolley they were aboard fell off a bridge in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The accident took place in Birsinghpur village in Shahjahanpur district, about 213 km northwest of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

    According to police, the victims were going to fetch water from Garra river for a religious gathering.

    Police said that rescuers rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the distress call. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospitals.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President to attend events on Defender of Fatherland Day and Victory Day
    Collision with power lines could cause deaths of flamingos in Mangistau
    S. Korea, Japan to hold more talks on export 'white list' reinstatement next week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9