11 killed, 28 injured as tractor trolley falls off bridge in India's Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed and 28 others injured, some of them critically, after a tractor trolley they were aboard fell off a bridge in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The accident took place in Birsinghpur village in Shahjahanpur district, about 213 km northwest of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the victims were going to fetch water from Garra river for a religious gathering.

Police said that rescuers rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the distress call. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospitals.



