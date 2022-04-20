Go to the main site
    11 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

    20 April 2022, 08:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city once again reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 4. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in 2 fresh infections.

    The city of Shymkent as well as East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

    The total COVID-19 tally has reached 1,305,417 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
