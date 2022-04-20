Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 08:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city once again reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 4. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in 2 fresh infections.

The city of Shymkent as well as East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

The total COVID-19 tally has reached 1,305,417 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.


