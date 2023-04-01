11 evacuated as a result of apartment fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 11 people were evacuated as a result of the apartment fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform refers to the local emergencies department.

The fire reportedly started on the third floor of a 5-storey residential complex in Astana Street in Ust-Kamenogorsk on Friday.

Firefighters summoned to the scene didn’t discover anyone in the apartment engulfed in flames. Afterwards, they evacuated 11 people from the residential complex filled with smoke.

Personal belongings and furniture caught fire in the apartment. Then the blaze engulfed the balcony covering the area of 33 square meters.

The fire was fully extinguished. Its cause is investigated.