    11 dead in east China factory fire

    18 April 2023, 09:12

    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Monday afternoon.

    The casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 p.m., local authorities said Tuesday. The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue, Xinhua reports.

    Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News China
