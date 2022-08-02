Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 11 candidates to run for Senate in Ulytau rgn

    2 August 2022 20:20

    ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - 11 candidates are to run for the Kazakh Senate in Ulytau region. Among them, the region's deputy governor, district governor, maslikhat secretary, and deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an election for the Senate of Parliament in newly-established Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions on August 24, 2022.

    Voting, establishment of voting record, and determination of the term of office of deputies are to be carried out in line with Article 129 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan on elections.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Senate #Elections #Ulytau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h