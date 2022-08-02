11 candidates to run for Senate in Ulytau rgn

Qazaq TV
2 August 2022 20:20

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - 11 candidates are to run for the Kazakh Senate in Ulytau region. Among them, the region's deputy governor, district governor, maslikhat secretary, and deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an election for the Senate of Parliament in newly-established Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions on August 24, 2022.

Voting, establishment of voting record, and determination of the term of office of deputies are to be carried out in line with Article 129 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan on elections.



