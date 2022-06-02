11 believed dead, 33 missing as Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM At least 11 people are believed dead and 33 missing in the southern state of Oaxaca after Hurricane Agatha slammed into Mexico, Governor Alejandro Murat said Wednesday.

He said the storm was losing power and preliminary casualty reports from the state have yet to be confirmed, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Today, I inform you that Oaxaca is in mourning. As of this morning, we can first report that this Agatha phenomenon has decreased its strength, according to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA). On the most relevant subject, we can report that there are 33 missing and eleven deaths in a preliminary report,» he said.

The coast and southern region saw overflowing rivers and landslides from heavy rains and gusts. In addition, CONAGUA cautioned that there was a 70% chance of a second storm storming.

Murat also said authorities have set up 240 shelters in Oaxaca, leaving at least two per municipality.

The National Guard, navy and military are working to have the shelters equipped in a joined operation.

​​​​​​​Agatha hit southern Mexico on Monday but was downgraded to a tropical storm that has affected the states of Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatan.