11 airports of Kazakhstan introduce ‘open sky’ mode

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An «open sky» mode has been introduced in the airports of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk and Semey beginning from November 1, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

According to the ministry, the «open sky» mode at the airport gives foreign airlines the right to carry out international flights without restrictions on the number of flights and air carriers.

The introduction of the «open sky» mode will help Kazakhstan to attract new foreign carriers, open new international routes, increase competition and ultimately affect the reduction of airfare and air transport for the population. In addition this will contribute to the development of tourism and increase transport accessibility of the Astana International Financial Center.