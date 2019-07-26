Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    11.1trln invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018

    26 July 2019, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11trln179bln was invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018 that is 17.5% higher compared to 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

    The city of Shymkent leads in the volume of investmentsattracted (+162.%). Then come Atyrau (+35.5%) and Kyzylorda regions (+28.3%).

    The volume ofinvestments attracted to Akmola and Pavlodar regions decreased by 0.8% and21.4%, respectively, the Committee informs on its website.

    In 2018, 3trln597.5bln tenge was spent on purchase of machines, equipment, transport vehicles,tools and their overhaul that is 14.9% more than in 2017.

    Mining andquarrying industries remain priority sectors for investing – 40.2%. 13% ofinvestments were attracted to transport and warehousing, 12.6% - to real estateoperations and 11.1% – to processing industry.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Ministry of National Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings