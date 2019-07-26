Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11.1trln invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 July 2019, 13:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11trln179bln was invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018 that is 17.5% higher compared to 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

The city of Shymkent leads in the volume of investments attracted (+162.%). Then come Atyrau (+35.5%) and Kyzylorda regions (+28.3%).

The volume of investments attracted to Akmola and Pavlodar regions decreased by 0.8% and 21.4%, respectively, the Committee informs on its website.

In 2018, 3trln 597.5bln tenge was spent on purchase of machines, equipment, transport vehicles, tools and their overhaul that is 14.9% more than in 2017.

Mining and quarrying industries remain priority sectors for investing – 40.2%. 13% of investments were attracted to transport and warehousing, 12.6% - to real estate operations and 11.1% – to processing industry.

