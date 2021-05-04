Go to the main site
    11,000 health workers involved in vaccination campaign

    4 May 2021, 18:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As the world faces shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazakhstan managed to begin vaccination against coronavirus on February 1, 2021. The plan for organizing and holding vaccination against COVID-19, vaccination recommendations for health workers, and vaccine storage and transport rules were developed in Kazakhstan. Health workers underwent training, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

    According to him, above 11,000 medical workers are engaged in the vaccination drive. There are 1,063 vaccination rooms, 354 mobile brigades the countrywide.

    Vaccination rooms were opened at shopping malls, markets and offices in the large cities to ensure wider access to vaccination. All updates can be found on the Healthcare Ministry’s websites.

    Recall that vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Nationwide vaccination campaign for all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

