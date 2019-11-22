Go to the main site
    10yo victim of car accident at Kyzylorda bus stop passed away

    22 November 2019, 13:25

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – A 10-year-old child who was injured in a traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyzylorda has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As Kazinform previously reported, three people waiting at a bus stop on Nazarbayev Avenue were struck and killed Thursday morning. Two more people were rushed to a hospital. A driver of the Toyota Camry lost steering control. He was detained and placed into a temporary detention center.

    The 10-year-old child, who was hospitalized in the regional children's hospital, has died.

    Three schoolchildren, who died in the yesterday’s traffic accident, had attended a secondary school No. 12 of Kyzylorda. Two of them were siblings.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Road accidents Kyzylorda region Kyzylorda
