10th Civil Forum’s plenary meeting kicks off in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2021, 11:14
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Plenary meeting and closing of the 10th Civil Forum are taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the event are Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev, President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan Banu Nurgaziyeva, and others.

During the plenary meeting issues of development of civil initiatives in villages, protection of human rights and freedoms, international cooperation, civil society, ecology, and inclusion are to be debated.

The NGO Awards ceremony is to take place following the meeting. It is the fourth such ceremony which aims at honoring NGOs for their contribution to the settlement of social issues at national sectoral, and regional levels in 15 key directions.

The Tandau prize is to be given for the first time to NGOs with over 10 years of experience in 15 nominations for contributing to the social and public life, formation of independence and building of the civil society of Kazakhstan.

The 10th Civil Forum began online on November 22-24 in the Kazakh capital and is to wrap up offline.

The event is held by Kazakhstan’s Civil Alliance and Ministry of Information and Social Development.

