10th Anniversary Central Asian Leadership Programme for Environmental Leaders

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2019, 08:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support 10th Anniversary Central Asian Leadership Programme (CALP) on Environment for Sustainable Development in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event will take place on September 16-22.

Organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), European Union, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), the USAID, the World Bank and Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

The seven-day event will bring together some 42 young environmental leaders and CALP alumni from the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan to discuss main environmental challenges in the region and the ways to overcome them. The overall goal of the CALP, which will be the 10th training programme since it was initiated in 2010, is to provide a regional dialogue platform and to enhance connectivity among the Central Asian youth to promote environmental causes.


