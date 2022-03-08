108 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 13,972 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 8 March, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 1,409 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 12,563 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

108 patients are in critical condition, 41 are in extremely severe condition and 20 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,303,925 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,277,390 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.