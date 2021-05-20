Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    107 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Pavlodar rgn over past day

    20 May 2021, 20:20

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 107 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pavlodar region has reported 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 70 in Pavlodar city, 18 in Ekibastuz city, and six in Aksu city, the regional sanitary epidemiological control department said.

    A total of 23,007 COVID-19 cases, including 16,558 symptomatic and 6,419 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the onset of the pandemic. Of the total, 13,738 or 59.7% fall at the regional center. The region has so far reported 250 imported cases.

    According to the department, the COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 3,058.7 per 100 thousand people in the region.

    The region reported 831 infections on May 6-12 and 667 infections on May 13-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued