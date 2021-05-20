Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

107 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Pavlodar rgn over past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2021, 20:20
107 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Pavlodar rgn over past day

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 107 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pavlodar region has reported 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 70 in Pavlodar city, 18 in Ekibastuz city, and six in Aksu city, the regional sanitary epidemiological control department said.

A total of 23,007 COVID-19 cases, including 16,558 symptomatic and 6,419 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the onset of the pandemic. Of the total, 13,738 or 59.7% fall at the regional center. The region has so far reported 250 imported cases.

According to the department, the COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 3,058.7 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The region reported 831 infections on May 6-12 and 667 infections on May 13-19.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events