107 die of COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan rgn in 2021

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 107 people have died of the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, acting head of the region’s health office Arman Kalibekov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kalibekov, 28 died of COVID-19 in January, 15 in February, 30 in March, while 34 have succumbed to the virus in April. Out of the total number of people killed by the virus in the region this year, 58 were women and 49 – men. 98% of them had chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases – 75%, diabetes – 13%, and other illnesses – 12%.

As of today, 19,030 people have contracted COVID-19 in the region, 78%of whom have recovered. The region’s total death toll stands at 276. 19 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at four quarantine facilities for a total of 195 beds.

According to the acting head of the region’s health office, 603 people are under treatment at 11 infectious diseases hospitals for 1,115 beds, of whom 40 are in intensive care. Most of the patients are older people. Out of the total patients, 50 are aged over 50 years old, four – 50-60 years old, 23 – 60-80 years old, 11 – over 80. 32 of the patients suffer from chronic diseases, including 23 with cardiovascular diseases and nine with diabetes.

Notably, 674 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in West Kazakhstan region.