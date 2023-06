104 more beat COVID-19 last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 104 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

18 of them recovered in Astana, 14 in Almaty, 2 in Akmola region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 5 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 17 in Karaganda region, 36 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 1,379,096.