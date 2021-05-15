Go to the main site
    102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shymkent

    15 May 2021, 11:37

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM As of May 14 Shymkent recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    29 were taken to the infectious diseases hospital, 73 were put under home quarantine. 650 patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospital, 41 at intensive care unit. 401,005 PCR tests were conducted at large, 2,708 tests last day. 4,269 were administrated the first component of the coronavirus vaccine in the past day. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign some 159,703 were vaccinated against COVID-19. 64,124 of them got the both shots.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

