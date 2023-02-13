Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    102,000 score passing mark at Unified National Testing

    13 February 2023, 12:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 123,000 school leavers passed the Unified National Testing in January this year, with 102,000 scoring the pass mark, Kazinform quotes director of the national testing centre Ruslan Yemelbayev.

    «Of which 95,000 or 77% passed testing in Kazakh, 28,000 or 23% in Russian and 91 in English,» he told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    Notably, 274 children with learning disabilities also took part in the testing.

    Some 102,000 school graduates that is 83% of the total prospective students overcame the passing score. The average score is 76, the maximum is 139.

    He added that 19.2% passed math and physics, 18.6% biology and chemistry, 10.2% creative presentation exam, and 10% took math and informatics.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools
    700-seat boarding school to open doors in Turkistan
    Research funding to rise by 3.5fold in next 3 years in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh student invents rescue robot
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January