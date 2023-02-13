Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
13 February 2023, 12:56
102,000 score passing mark at Unified National Testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 123,000 school leavers passed the Unified National Testing in January this year, with 102,000 scoring the pass mark, Kazinform quotes director of the national testing centre Ruslan Yemelbayev.

«Of which 95,000 or 77% passed testing in Kazakh, 28,000 or 23% in Russian and 91 in English,» he told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Notably, 274 children with learning disabilities also took part in the testing.

Some 102,000 school graduates that is 83% of the total prospective students overcame the passing score. The average score is 76, the maximum is 139.

He added that 19.2% passed math and physics, 18.6% biology and chemistry, 10.2% creative presentation exam, and 10% took math and informatics.


News