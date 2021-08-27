Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    101 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Atyrau rgn

    27 August 2021, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s infectious diseases beds are 49.8% full with 1,501 patients under treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

    The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 82.1% in Atyrau region. 101 COVID-19 parents are said to be in severe condition, 11 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that 183 thou residents of Atyrau region have so far been given the 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India