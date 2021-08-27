Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
101 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2021, 08:20
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s infectious diseases beds are 49.8% full with 1,501 patients under treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 82.1% in Atyrau region. 101 COVID-19 parents are said to be in severe condition, 11 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 183 thou residents of Atyrau region have so far been given the 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine.


