Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    101 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

    26 August 2021, 08:15

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 patients in severe condition are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,568 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 52% of the total beds.

    101 patients are in intensive care units, 11 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU beds are 82.1% full.

    Earlier it was reported that 307 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aryrau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India