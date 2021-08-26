Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

101 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2021, 08:15
101 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 patients in severe condition are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,568 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 52% of the total beds.

101 patients are in intensive care units, 11 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU beds are 82.1% full.

Earlier it was reported that 307 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aryrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan