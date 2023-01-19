101 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in 24h

19 January 2023, 09:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,967 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection to date, with 154 patients hospitalized and 1,813 being at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of nine patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has reported about 101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countrywide in the last 24 hours.