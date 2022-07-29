Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 100MW wind power station commissioned in Abai rgn

    29 July 2022 20:55

    AYAGOZ. KAZINFORM - The Abai-1 wind power station with a capacity of 100MW has been launched in Ayagoz district, Abai region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

    The wind power plant was launched as part of the Kazakh Head of State's instruction to commission renewable energy plants with a total capacity of 2,400MW before 2025.

    The project which is a continuation of grid integration of renewable energy will add up to the country's renewable energy generation of around 300mln kW/h. Around 15 permanent jobs are also to be created.

    The green economy transition concept and 2050 Strategy eye a rise in the share of renewable energy in the country's energy generation to 6% in 2025, 15% in 2030, and 50% in 2050.

    Photo: mfor.hu

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Energy #Kazakhstan #Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
    12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    Storm alert issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan
    Mets put 11 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h