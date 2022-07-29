Qazaq TV
100MW wind power station commissioned in Abai rgn
29 July 2022 20:55

AYAGOZ. KAZINFORM - The Abai-1 wind power station with a capacity of 100MW has been launched in Ayagoz district, Abai region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

The wind power plant was launched as part of the Kazakh Head of State's instruction to commission renewable energy plants with a total capacity of 2,400MW before 2025.

The project which is a continuation of grid integration of renewable energy will add up to the country's renewable energy generation of around 300mln kW/h. Around 15 permanent jobs are also to be created.

The green economy transition concept and 2050 Strategy eye a rise in the share of renewable energy in the country's energy generation to 6% in 2025, 15% in 2030, and 50% in 2050.



Photo: mfor.hu


