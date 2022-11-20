Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at election

20 November 2022, 14:31
100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at election

ZHARKENT, Zhetysu region. KAZINFORM 100-year-old resident of Zharkent town Zeinelkhan Ospanova became one of the first to go to the polling station No739 and cast her vote in today’s presidential election, Kazinform reports.

Zeinelkhan Ospanova is a mother of 12 children, and holder of Altyn Alqa badge. She has always actively participated in all political events in Kazakhstan, local administration says.

«We are building a New Kazakhstan. Both the Government and the people must be actively involved in this process. Every vote matters. Let our children live in wellbeing and security. Let our Kazakhstan prosper,» Zeinelkhan Ospanova noted.


Photo: gov.kz


