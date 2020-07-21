Go to the main site
    100 thousand Kazakhstanis to receive housing by yearend

    21 July 2020, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 47 thousand residences have been commissioned in the first half-year as part of Nurly zher program, of which 3.7 thousand financed at the expense of public investments, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

    According the press service, 100 thousand Kazakhstani households are expected to receive their apartments by the end of 2020. In total, investments worth 688 billion tenge will be funneled into housing construction.

    As of today, 529,610 people are on the waiting list for housing, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development stated.

    It is said measures to develop the housing policy such as creating a full-fledged development institute under Zhilstoysberbank (House Construction Savings Bank) as well as providing support to Otbasy Bank and introducing a compulsory housing savings system are being worked out.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction
