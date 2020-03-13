Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    100 thousand coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kazakhstan

    13 March 2020, 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 100 thousand coronavirus test systems is planned to be supplied to Kazakhstan, this has been informed by Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, 100 thousand coronavirus test systems will be delivered to the country in the nearest future. He added that to date Kazakhstan has purchased coronavirus test systems manufactured in the Russian Federation, People’s Republic of China, UAE, Kazakhstan, USA and Germany.

    It bears to remind that today Kazakhstan has confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection. Birtanov informed that two nationals of Kazakhstan have tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from Germany. Both of them were hospitalized. None of them has clinical symptoms.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana