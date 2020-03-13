Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

100 thousand coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 March 2020, 15:48
100 thousand coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 100 thousand coronavirus test systems is planned to be supplied to Kazakhstan, this has been informed by Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, 100 thousand coronavirus test systems will be delivered to the country in the nearest future. He added that to date Kazakhstan has purchased coronavirus test systems manufactured in the Russian Federation, People’s Republic of China, UAE, Kazakhstan, USA and Germany.

It bears to remind that today Kazakhstan has confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection. Birtanov informed that two nationals of Kazakhstan have tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from Germany. Both of them were hospitalized. None of them has clinical symptoms.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea