      North Kazakhstan region

    100 police officers awarded in North Kazakhstan region

    23 June 2020, 20:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Marat Tulebayev, head of police department of North Kazakhstan region, has signed an order to encourage policemen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the police department, more than 100 people received awards, medals, badges, letters of appreciation and letters of thanks.

    This year solemn events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Mr. Tulebayev congratulated colleagues in a selector mode.

    It is worth noting that more than 2 thousand people serve in the internal affairs bodies of North Kazakhstan Region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    North Kazakhstan region Police
