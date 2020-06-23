Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

100 police officers awarded in North Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 June 2020, 20:16
100 police officers awarded in North Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Marat Tulebayev, head of police department of North Kazakhstan region, has signed an order to encourage policemen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the police department, more than 100 people received awards, medals, badges, letters of appreciation and letters of thanks.

This year solemn events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Mr. Tulebayev congratulated colleagues in a selector mode.

It is worth noting that more than 2 thousand people serve in the internal affairs bodies of North Kazakhstan Region.


North Kazakhstan region   Police  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year