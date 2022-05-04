Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
100% of population should have access to drinking water by end of 2025 – PM

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2022, 12:09
NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed Wednesday to provide at least 94% of rural population of Kazakhstan with safe potable water by yearend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session of the Government on Wednesday, Prime Minister Smailov stressed that provision of cities and villages with clean drinking water is one of the priorities for the Cabinet. 94,7% of rural population should be provided with clean drinking water by yearend and 100% of population should have access to drinking water by the end of 2025, he noted.

According to the Premier, it is high time to introduce innovative technologies into the sector which will help ensure smooth operation of the existing and new facilities.

Prime Minister Smailov admitted that some of the water supply projects have been implemented in the country for years, however, in his words, the situation has taken a turn for the better. 7 out of 10 such projects have already been put into service, while 3 more are to be commissioned this year.

Alikhan Smailov also urged regional authorities to update the comprehensive water supply plans and renovate water supply systems in need of repair.


