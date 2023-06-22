Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    100% of Almaty to be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025 – mayor

    22 June 2023, 17:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev vowed 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Yerbolat Dossayev said at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday that street lighting system in the city was in poor condition when he became the mayor.

    In his words, the special program on the street lighting in Almaty was developed and 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025.

    Dossayev revealed that works on 511 unlit streets were complete and almost 6,900 new lighting points were installed since the beginning of the year.

    According to him, the biggest problem in terms of lighting is to replace the old outdoor lighting control boxes citywide.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhetysu rgn names new chief medical officer
    Two earthquakes hit southwest of Almaty hours apart
    Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting