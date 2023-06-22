Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
100% of Almaty to be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025 – mayor

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2023, 17:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev vowed 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yerbolat Dossayev said at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday that street lighting system in the city was in poor condition when he became the mayor.

In his words, the special program on the street lighting in Almaty was developed and 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025.

Dossayev revealed that works on 511 unlit streets were complete and almost 6,900 new lighting points were installed since the beginning of the year.

According to him, the biggest problem in terms of lighting is to replace the old outdoor lighting control boxes citywide.


