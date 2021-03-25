Go to the main site
    100 New Faces of Kazakhstan 2021: Voting kicks off to reveal winners

    25 March 2021, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Voting to define the winners of the 4th edition of the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan has started today at 100janaesim.ruh.kz, Kazinform reports.

    The project’s participants submitted their applications between February 22 and March 22, 2021, with a total of 2,790 applications received from all the regions of the country in seven areas of activity. Most applications were submitted in the following areas: culture and sport education, and society. This year featured the new area – ecology.

    The voting will be held until April 1, 2021.

    The winners of the project have to have most votes or will be selected by the authoritative jury made up of prominent public figures, reps of culture and sport, entrepreneurs. This year’s jury will also include the winners of the projects held in the previous years.

    The 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project tells about the stories of the persons from different regions of the country, different ages and nationality, who have achieved success during the years of independence. The project was initiated by First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2017.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan
