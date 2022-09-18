Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    100 new cases, 577 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h

    18 September 2022, 09:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100 new COVID-19cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

    Of them, 21 - in Nur-Sultan, 13 – in Almaty, 6 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Ulytau region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 4 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

    The total tally of coronavirus cases across the country is 1,392,505.

    Meanwhile, 577 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

    Of them, 54 – in Nur-Sultan, 39 – in Almaty, 4 – in East Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Abai region, 109 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Ulytau region, 51 – in Pavlodar region, 245 – in North Kazakhstan region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union