18 September 2022, 09:40

100 new cases, 577 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100 new COVID-19cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

Of them, 21 - in Nur-Sultan, 13 – in Almaty, 6 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Ulytau region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 4 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of coronavirus cases across the country is 1,392,505.

Meanwhile, 577 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Of them, 54 – in Nur-Sultan, 39 – in Almaty, 4 – in East Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Abai region, 109 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Ulytau region, 51 – in Pavlodar region, 245 – in North Kazakhstan region.