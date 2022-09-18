Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
100 new cases, 577 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h
18 September 2022, 09:40

100 new cases, 577 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100 new COVID-19cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

Of them, 21 - in Nur-Sultan, 13 – in Almaty, 6 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Ulytau region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 4 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of coronavirus cases across the country is 1,392,505.

Meanwhile, 577 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Of them, 54 – in Nur-Sultan, 39 – in Almaty, 4 – in East Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Abai region, 109 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Ulytau region, 51 – in Pavlodar region, 245 – in North Kazakhstan region.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive