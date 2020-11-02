Go to the main site
    100 MW solar power station to be launched in Balkhash in 2021

    2 November 2020, 22:25

    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM – The four solar power stations with the total capacity of 200 MW already function nearby cities of Saran, Zhezkazgan, and Balkhash and Agadyr village in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region which also has biogas stations and mini-hydroelectric power stations generated 179mln kWh in the previous year, and 54mln kWh in the 1st quarter of the present year through renewable energy sources.

    One more renewable energy project – a solar power station with the capacity of 100 MW - nearby Konyrat neighborhood in Balkhash city is being implemented by the region’s administration and KAZ GREEN ENERGY. The station covers the area of 140 he and is made up of 192,350 double-sided photoelectric panels each with a 520 watt output.

    It is planned that the solar power station is to generate 170mln kWh of electricity a year. The station is set to be launched in two phases - in August and December of 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

