100 more Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 100 more Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1 coronavirus-positive patient recovered in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 44 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Atyrau region, 14 in Mangistau region bringing the country’s total recoveries to 9,448.