Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    100 head of livestock burnt alive in Atyrau region

    26 August 2019, 10:23

    URALSK. KAZINFORM 100 head of livestock died as a result of fire on a peasant farm in Zhangali municipality of Atyrau region.

    The fire occurred on August 24, at 03:10am. As per preliminary version, it was arson.

    According to Yerlan Turegeldiyev, a representative of the regional emergencies department, 100 head of sheep and goats, 8 head of cattle and 162 tonnes of hay burnt in the fire.

    The area of the fire made 2,450 square meters. The fire was fully liquidated by 9:00 am August 24. An investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan